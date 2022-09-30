TCW Group Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 176,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

