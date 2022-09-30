TCW Group Inc. Buys 19,936 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of American Woodmark worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 12.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

