TCW Group Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of INFY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

