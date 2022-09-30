Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,846 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vertiv worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $85,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

