Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

