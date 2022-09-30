TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,589 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TRTX opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a current ratio of 244.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

