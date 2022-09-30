TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

