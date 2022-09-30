TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

