Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.83 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

