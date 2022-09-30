TCW Group Inc. Buys 1,824 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

