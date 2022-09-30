TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,657,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

