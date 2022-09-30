128,031 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 92.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 224.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PEB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

