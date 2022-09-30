TCW Group Inc. Purchases 55,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ RELL opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.