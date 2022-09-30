TCW Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.86 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

