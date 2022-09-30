TCW Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

