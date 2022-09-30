TCW Group Inc. Sells 30,620 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,620 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DoubleVerify by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $250,213.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,939.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,899,416 shares of company stock worth $177,791,948. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 0.77. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

