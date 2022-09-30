TCW Group Inc. Acquires 16,342 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on USAC. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC opened at $17.12 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -724.11%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

