Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,700 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Price Performance

VTIP opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

