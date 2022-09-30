VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 548.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

