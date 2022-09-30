Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $2.11 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

