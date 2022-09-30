Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Grows By 50.0%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WINV stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of WinVest Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,924,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period.

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.