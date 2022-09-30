Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Drops By 44.3%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

WILC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.38%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.