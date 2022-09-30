Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $74,736,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $35.12 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

