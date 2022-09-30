Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

