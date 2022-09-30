Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

