Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Short Interest Update

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 56,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.