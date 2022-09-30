Barclays Initiates Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

