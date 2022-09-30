Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 21.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VivoPower International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $0.74 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

