NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President James D. Dondero bought 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,335 shares of company stock worth $554,900. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.