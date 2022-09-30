Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

