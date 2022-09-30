Chardan Capital Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $12.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $627.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock worth $32,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 5.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 313,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 230.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 42.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.