VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Down 25.8% in September

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 517,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.2 %

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,034,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 230.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 268,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 187,168 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.