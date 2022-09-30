Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.35.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Range Resources by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 1,110,537 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Range Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Range Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 61,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

