Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

