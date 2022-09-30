GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.