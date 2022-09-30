GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $310.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.35 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

