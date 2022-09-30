GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

