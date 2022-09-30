GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.