GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

