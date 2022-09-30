GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,353 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

