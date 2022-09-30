579 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

