GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Coupang by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Down 8.2 %

CPNG opened at $16.30 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

