GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 406 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $87.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14.

