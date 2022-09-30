Highland Private Wealth Management Has $33.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,944.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

