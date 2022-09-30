TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

