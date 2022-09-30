110,004 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Magnite by 22.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Magnite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

MGNI stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

