TCW Group Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.