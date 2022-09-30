TCW Group Inc. Invests $810,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

KRG opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.