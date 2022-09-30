Family Capital Trust Co Has $146,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,911,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.30 and its 200-day moving average is $409.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.18 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.