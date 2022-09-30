TCW Group Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.